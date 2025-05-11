Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati today emphasized the need for an education system that goes beyond textbooks and classrooms while addressing the 7th edition of ‘Utkarsh’, the annual education conclave organised by Kanak News in the capital city here.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, education must spark curiosity, teach life skills and build good character,” he said, underlining that young minds must be prepared not just with academic knowledge but also with critical thinking abilities, adaptability, and a sense of collective responsibility.

Dr. Kambhampati hailed the conclave as a valuable platform that brings together educators, policymakers, and change-makers to engage in meaningful dialogue on improving learning outcomes. “Such initiatives contribute to building a brighter future for our state,” he remarked.

He commended the event for celebrating excellence—not only in academics, but also in values, integrity, and social responsibility. “Excellence should be a way of life. It must be reflected in our honesty, hard work, and our commitment to others,” he said.

The Governor also noted the importance of recognizing and celebrating the contributions of educators and institutions. He said that showcasing success stories inspires others and strengthens the collective vision for education.

Dr. Kambhampati expressed confidence that the ideas shared during the conclave would lead to positive change. “This platform not only sparks discussions but also motivates action that benefits students, educators, and society at large,” he said.

Eastern Media Limited Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, who also addressed the gathering, stressed on the need of excellence in every field of life. Kanak News Editor Tanaya Patnaik also spoke during the occasion.