Bhubaneswar: Women beneficiaries of the Ayushman-Bharat scheme will avail cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh, informed Odisha’s Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling today. Male members of a household, who will be covered for ₹5 lakh under the health assurance scheme.

Scheduled be launched in Odisha in February, the Ayushman-Bharat scheme will enable the beneficiaries to avail cashless treatment at 30,000 hospitals across the country, the Minister added.

He further stated based on the e-KYC data, the Ayushman-Bharat card will be provided to around 3.5 Crore people of the State. Emphasis is being given to make sure that no one from the economically weaker section be deprived of the card.

The Central team has already visited the State for implementation of the health assurance scheme.

The Minister stated the health sector in Odisha will witness a revolution in 2025 with establishment of new medical colleges and launch of the Digital Health Mission.

Beneficiaries of the Odisha Government-sponsored Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana will continue to avail the health benefits, without much to worry about, he added.