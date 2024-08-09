Leo: You may find relief from your tension today. New income sources could emerge through your connections. A new addition to the family may bring joy and celebrations. However, there might be some heartache in your love life. Your personality is unique, and you often enjoy spending time alone. Although you’ll have some time for yourself today, work responsibilities may keep you busy. It's important to surprise your partner regularly to avoid making them feel neglected. Today might feel like time is moving slowly, and you could spend much of it resting in bed, giving yourself the rejuvenation you need. Remedy: Incorporate more jaggery and lentils into your daily diet to enhance your love life.

Lucky Color: Green

Green Lucky Time: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM