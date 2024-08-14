Leo: Your anger could turn a small issue into a major problem, upsetting your family members in the process. Fortunate are those who can control their anger with wisdom. Let go of your anger before it harms you. Unexpected financial gains could brighten your day. It's a great time to renew bonds and strengthen ties with your family. Your love life is flourishing, so continue to nurture it. It's a good day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge you face. Expect a cozy and memorable day in your married life. Remedy: Keep a green-colored glass bottle in the Sun and mix the water with your bath for a disease-free life.

Lucky Color: Teal

Teal Lucky Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM