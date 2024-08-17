Leo: Starting your day with yoga and meditation will be highly beneficial, helping you maintain your energy levels throughout the day. Any investments made today will likely boost your prosperity and financial security. You'll need to use your intelligence and influence to resolve sensitive issues at home, as personal relationships may be fragile. You might feel a sense of joy upon discovering an old item at home, spending the day cleaning and reminiscing. Be cautious, as you may misinterpret your spouse's actions today, which could leave you feeling upset. Instead of worrying about the future, focus on being thoughtful and creating a positive plan.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Indigo. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. Remedy: For a harmonious and blissful love life, feed jaggery and roti to brown and reddish-hued cows.