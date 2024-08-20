Leo: An evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful not to overeat, as it could affect your morning. A chronic health issue might flare up today, potentially requiring a hospital visit and incurring significant expenses. You may have the chance to attend social events, where you'll meet influential people. Love is in the air today—embrace the joy it brings. At work, your colleagues will offer great support, and new alliances are likely to form. You might find some free time to watch a web series on your mobile. However, there's a risk that the love between you and your spouse might wane. It's important to communicate and resolve any differences to prevent the situation from worsening. Remedy: Keeping showpieces or idols made of plaster of Paris (POP) at home will contribute to excellent health.

Lucky Color: Pink

Pink Lucky Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM