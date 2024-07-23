Leo: Engage in activities that excite and relax you. You'll earn good money today, but be careful not to let it slip through your fingers. Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable and a good opportunity for holiday planning. You might experience the joy of love. Pay close attention when interacting with important people, as you could pick up valuable tips. It's a good day overall, allowing you to carve out some quality time for yourself. Your life partner will go to great lengths to make you the happiest today. Remedy: Offering prasad in the form of jaggery and gram (chana) will improve your health.

Lucky Color: Mustard

Lucky Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM