Leo: Your remarkable intellectual potential will help you overcome any disability. Maintaining a positive mindset is crucial in tackling this issue. Today, you are likely to receive financial benefits from your mother's side, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. A better understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your home. Despite some conflicts, your love life will be good, and you will be able to keep your partner happy. You'll need to handle colleagues with tact. Unfortunately, your free time might be wasted on unnecessary tasks. Family disputes could affect your married life. Remedy: Enhance your career by distributing sweet and salty treats made from green gram to children, especially young girls.

Lucky Color: Gold

Gold Lucky Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM