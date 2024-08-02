Leo: Your health will be perfect despite a hectic day. With the support of your siblings, you will gain financial benefits, so seek their advice. Everyone wants to be your friend today, and you'll be happy to oblige. A sudden romantic encounter may leave you feeling confused. Although people close to you will want to spend time with you, you may prefer some alone time for mental peace. You and your spouse will likely have enough time to enjoy each other's company today. Students can freely discuss tricky and complicated subjects with their teachers, whose advice will help them understand the complexities. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by feeding green fodder to cows.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.