Leo: Today is a day for relaxation. Give your body a soothing oil massage to relieve muscle tension. Avoid investing money without consulting someone first. Don't let family tension distract you; tough times teach us valuable lessons. Romance is in the air as a friendship deepens. This is an excellent time to develop professional contacts in other countries. Sports are important, but don't let them interfere with your education. Frustration may arise between you and your partner due to a lack of time together. Remedy: Chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu (Achyutam, Keshavam, Vishnum, Harim, Satyam, Janardanam, Hamsam, Narayanam) for greater auspiciousness in your financial life.

Lucky Color: Green

Green Lucky Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM