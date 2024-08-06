Leo: Your ailment could be causing unhappiness, and overcoming it as soon as possible will help restore happiness in your family. Keep your anger under control and treat everyone at the office with kindness; deviating from this could cost you your job and worsen your financial situation. The jovial nature of your family members will lighten up the atmosphere at home. A sudden romantic encounter is possible today. Lectures and seminars you attend will bring new ideas for growth. Take time to understand yourself better today. If you feel lost in the crowd, spend some time evaluating your personality. The day with your spouse will be filled with romantic songs, aromatic candles, good food, and some drinks.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Gray. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Remedy: To maintain good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees, as they are associated with planet Jupiter, the form of Lord Brahma.