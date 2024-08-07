Leo: Take special precautions when eating exposed food, but avoid undue stress as it will only cause mental tension. Important plans will be executed, leading to fresh financial gains. A short trip to visit a relative will bring comfort and relaxation from your hectic schedule. There's a strong chance you might meet someone who appeals to your heart today. After a challenging phase, work will surprise you with something beautiful. Handle correspondence with care. Today, you will realize that your marriage has never been more beautiful. Remedy: Respect elderly persons and seniors, and honor gurus, teachers, scholars, and acharyas for excellent health.

Lucky Color: Green

Green Lucky Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM