Libra: Control your emotions and overcome your fears quickly, as they can negatively impact your health and hinder your well-being. You will have a considerable amount of money today, bringing you peace of mind. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings. For your beloved, your presence makes the world a better place. You might receive compliments at work. Avoid wasting time on unimportant tasks, as it could have serious consequences. Although you often see jokes about married life on social media, today you will feel emotional as you realize the beautiful truths about your own marriage. Remedy: Pour a milk offering on a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the wet soil near the tree on your forehead to bring auspiciousness to your health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.