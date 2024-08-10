Libra: Get involved in some creative activities; sitting idle could take a toll on your mental peace. You understand the value of money, and the savings you make today will be beneficial in the future, helping you navigate any major difficulties. Be cautious, as someone might try to harm you. With strong forces working against you, it’s best to avoid actions that could lead to confrontations. If you need to settle a dispute, do so with dignity. Avoid wearing clothes that your partner dislikes, as it might upset them. Spending too much time with friends today could lead to challenges later on, so balance your time wisely. Your spouse might be too busy to spend much time with you today. However, the day still holds promise for movies, partying, and hanging out with friends.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Gray. Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

1:45 PM - 3:15 PM. Remedy: To ensure a happy and blissful family life, offer Prasad at the Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and donate food to those in need.