Libra: A spiritually inclined person brings blessings and a sense of peace. However, be cautious today, as your valuable possessions may be at risk of theft, so take extra care. Engage in something exciting and out of the ordinary with your family. Love and romance will keep you in high spirits. Listening to experienced individuals and applying fresh ideas at work will prove beneficial. Your sense of humor will be a significant strength today. Expect a delightful dinner and a restful night's sleep in your married life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Violet. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

5:15 PM - 6:45 PM. Remedy: Wear a one-faced Rudraksh in a white thread to enhance your financial well-being.