Libra: Try to keep your impulsive and stubborn tendencies in check, especially during the party, as they could dampen the mood. Financially, the day will be a mixed bag. You could see monetary gains, but only if you put in the hard work. The day begins with good news from close relatives or friends. However, you might find it challenging to make your partner understand your perspective. Be open to new money-making ideas that come your way today. Focus your time and energy on helping others, but be careful not to get involved in matters that don't concern you. You might face some stress with your spouse if domestic help doesn't show up for work today. Remedy: Improve your health by donating black and white blankets at sacred places.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM.