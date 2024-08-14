Libra: Visualize a bright, beautiful, and glorious image in your mind to uplift your spirits. Established businesspeople of this zodiac sign should be extra cautious and thoughtful when investing their money today. Avoid being rude to your guests, as it could not only upset your family but also strain your relationships. Romance might take a backseat today, as your partner could be particularly demanding. Surrounding yourself with influential people will help you make significant progress in your career. Your ability to persuade others will bring you great rewards. Though your spouse might be influenced by others and argue with you, your love and compassion will help resolve the situation. Remedy: To enhance happiness in your family, hang cream, white, or pastel-colored curtains at home.

Lucky Color: Gold

Gold Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM