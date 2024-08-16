Libra: Your spouse's loyal heart and courageous spirit can bring you happiness today. Start your day by seeking blessings from your elders, as it will bring you good fortune. Enjoy a calm and peaceful day with your family. If others come to you with problems, try not to let it disturb your peace of mind. Be mindful of how you treat your partner; neglecting them could lead to tension at home. Listen to the advice of others if you wish to gain something valuable today. Your life partner might prioritize their own family over yours in times of need, which could cause some friction. If the day feels dull, spice it up with something different and creative.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Black. Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

1:45 PM - 3:15 PM. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, chant "ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं शनैश्चराय नमः" (Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day.