Libra: Start your day with yoga and meditation to boost your energy levels throughout the day. Improvement in your finances is certain. However, the family situation might be tense, with a possibility of arguments or disputes. Stay calm and control your reactions in such cases. Plan something special for the evening to make it a romantic and exciting day. Be mindful of your attitude at work, as a dominating demeanor may attract criticism from colleagues. Rituals, hawans, or auspicious ceremonies will take place at home. Your partner's romantic side will be especially pronounced today.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Remedy: Chanting the Mercury Gayatri mantra, "ॐ चन्द्रपुत्राय विद्महे रोहिणीप्रियाय धीमहि तन्नो बुधः प्रचोदयात" (Om Chandraputraaya Vidmahe Rohinipriyaaya Dheemahi, Dhanno Bhudaha Prachodayaat), in the morning can bring favorable results in your professional life.