Libra: Embrace a day filled with joy and unexpected connections. Monitor your spending to avoid future financial challenges. Be mindful of your generosity, especially with children. Your love life flourishes as you build a deeper connection. Network with influential people to advance your plans. Seek solace and clarity at a place of worship. Enjoy unparalleled marital bliss.

Lucky Colour: Black.

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM. Remedy: Nurture harmonious family relationships by feeding reddish-brown ants with sugar.