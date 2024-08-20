Libra: Consider beginning a meditation and yoga practice to enhance your physical well-being and build mental resilience. Although you might splurge on a party with friends today, your financial situation will remain stable. Seek comfort and love from your spouse, as their presence can be a source of relief. However, be mindful of your behavior, as your partner may be in an unpredictable mood. It's a favorable day to start a new venture, especially in partnership, but take time to carefully consider any potential collaborations. If you manage to carve out some personal time despite a busy schedule, use it wisely—it could benefit your future. You may experience some tension with your spouse today. Remedy: To strengthen your love relationships, consider giving gifts related to the moon, such as white or silver-colored fabrics, pearls, or sweets.

Green. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.