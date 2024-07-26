Libra: Engage in sports today, as it's the secret to staying youthful. Your financial situation will improve as delayed payments are recovered. You will make positive changes to your home environment. Love may bring some pain today. You'll spend some time alone by going out without telling anyone, and even though you'll be by yourself, your mind will be racing with thoughts. Your spouse might argue with you because you forgot to share something important. Your close ones may not understand your thoughts, causing you stress.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM.

Remedy: Give tandoori (clay oven) rotis to a reddish-brown dog to bring sweetness to your love life.