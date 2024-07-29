Libra: Your abundant confidence and manageable work schedule give you plenty of time to relax today. If harnessed properly, your creative talents can become highly lucrative. Social events will offer perfect opportunities to enhance your rapport with influential and important individuals. Be mindful that personal relationships might face strain due to differing opinions. You may receive compliments at work, and shopping along with other activities will keep you busy throughout the day. However, your spouse might be deeply engrossed in their work, leaving you feeling upset.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Sky Blue. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.