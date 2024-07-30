Libra: People around you will be highly demanding today. Don’t promise more than you can deliver, and avoid exhausting yourself just to please others. You might face money-related problems, but with your understanding and wisdom, you can turn a loss into a profit. Trouble may be brewing on the home front, so be mindful of what you say. Use your discretion in love matters today. Engage in creative activities. Although you plan to indulge in your favorite activity during your free time, an uninvited guest may disrupt your plans. Suspicion of your partner could escalate into a major argument.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM.

Remedy: Donate mustard oil after looking at your reflection in it to maintain good health.