Libra: Your generous attitude can be a hidden blessing, freeing you from vices such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. Avoid long-term investments and instead, spend some pleasant moments with a good friend. Children may help you complete household chores. An unexpected romance could bloom if you go out with friends in the evening. Although you might face opposition from senior colleagues, it’s important to stay calm. To make the most of your free time, spend it doing what you love, away from others. This can bring positive changes to your life. Today could be one of the best days of your married life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

Remedy: To make progress in your professional life, chant "ॐ क्षितिपुत्राय विद्महे लोहितंगाय धीमहि तन्नो भौमः प्रचोदयात" (Om Kshiti Putraaya Vidmahe Lohitangaaya Deemahi Dhanno Bhaumaha Prachodayaat) 11 times a day.