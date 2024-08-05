Libra: Today might be a low-energy day, and you could find yourself getting irritated over small things. However, you can make money by putting your savings into conservative investments. Guests will fill your house for a pleasant and wonderful evening. Romance might take a backseat today, as your beloved may be quite demanding. Despite the low energy, you'll need to perform at a high level, and shopping and other activities will keep you busy most of the day. You'll have ample time to spend with your partner, but be mindful of your health. A helpful remedy is to use a red carpet or bedsheet.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.