Libra: Your polite behavior will be well-received, and many people will offer you verbal praise. Consider investing any surplus money in real estate. While children may demand your attention, they will also bring joy. Be mindful of how you handle things, as your spouse's mood may be challenging. At work, remain discreet and courageous, especially in the face of potential opposition. Someone from your past may reach out and make your day memorable. However, your spouse might intentionally hurt your feelings today, which could leave you feeling upset for a while.

7:30 PM - 9:00 PM. Remedy: Share your blessings by providing food to those in need.