New Delhi: Guillain-Barre Syndrome -- a rare nerve disorder -- that has affected 73 people in Pune is a life-threatening condition, said health experts on Saturday. GBS is often followed by a bacterial or viral infection that wreaks havoc on the nerves. In people afflicted with GBS, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy nerves outside the brain and spinal cord, leading to weakness and, sometimes, paralysis, or even death.

"The total number of GBS cases increased to 73, comprising 47 and 26 women. Of these, 14 are on ventilator support," a state health department official was quoted as saying to the media. A person A 64-year-old female patient, undergoing treatment at Pimpri's Post Graduate Institute-Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), has reportedly succumbed to an acute motor axonal neuropathy (AMAN) variant of GBS. “Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an acute disease and occurs suddenly. The affected people may have in the previous weeks suffered minor infections. It usually follows gastrointestinal infections, caused by Campylobacter, which causes diarrhoea,” Dr Manjari Tripathi, head of the neurology department, at AIIMS, told IANS.

The expert noted that any minor viral infection can trigger the disease, and it usually starts with loose diarrhoea. “In GBS, nerve paralysis takes place, starting from the legs which later leads to breathing issues. Patients can go on a ventilator,” Tripathi added. Meanwhile, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) reported finding the presence of norovirus and the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni in 21 GBS samples. Both Campylobacter jejuni and norovirus (a family of viruses) trigger similar symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea - all symptoms many of the Pune patients had before they developed full-blown GBS. "Norovirus can trigger GBS, a rare neurological disorder. The virus is responsible for nearly half of all acute non-bacterial gastroenteritis outbreaks,” Dr Anshu Rohtagi, Senior Neurologist, from a city-based hospital, told IANS, citing recent research.

The symptoms typically include gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea before GBS onset. “GBS is a life-threatening condition in all age groups. There is no special predilection for mother and child,” Rohtagi said. There is also no cure for the disease, and the symptoms such as weakness and a tingling sensation or loss of sensation usually start in both legs and then move up to the arms can be controlled. The symptoms of GBS can last for weeks and most people make a full recovery, however, some patients are left with sequelae.

(IANS)