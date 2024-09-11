Aquarius: You’ll enjoy some well-deserved leisure time today. However, you might have a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters. Stay calm, and you’ll be able to resolve the issue smoothly. Friends and family will occupy most of your time. Romance is in the air, with love coming your way—just stay aware of your surroundings. You might struggle to convince your partners to follow your plans. Offering advice to your children about time management and making the most of their time could be beneficial. You and your spouse might argue over minor issues, which could impact your marriage in the long run. Be cautious about trusting others' advice or suggestions. Remedy: Assist physically challenged and differently-abled individuals, and offer them sesame-based treats to bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.