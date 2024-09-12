Aquarius: Don’t waste your energy on unrealistic thoughts; instead, channel it in a productive direction. Today, you’re likely to benefit from the support of your brother or sister. Your knowledge and sense of humour will impress those around you. However, there may be misunderstandings in your romantic relationship. Embrace new techniques to boost your work efficiency—your unique approach will attract attention from those observing you. Elders of this zodiac sign might find time to reconnect with old friends. You’ll have plenty of time to spend with your partner, but be mindful of potential health issues. Remedy: Feeding dogs rotis or bread can contribute to better health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.