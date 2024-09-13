Aquarius: Your chances of recovering from any physical illness are high, allowing you to take part in sports activities again. However, if you've taken out loans, you might face some challenges in repaying them today. At home, be mindful not to upset anyone and try to meet the needs of your family. Romance may blossom as a friendship deepens into something more. If you're living away from home for work or studies, use your free time to connect with family members—it could become an emotional conversation. Today, you'll get to appreciate the brighter aspects of married life. However, you might feel the urge to slip away quietly due to inner conflict, but you may not find the resolution you're seeking. Remedy: Show respect to scholars and judges as a gesture of gratitude for the knowledge they've shared with you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.