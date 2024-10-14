Aquarius: You may experience body aches and stress-related issues today, so take care of your well-being. Financial gains are likely with the support and advice of your siblings—don’t hesitate to seek their guidance. However, family responsibilities will demand your immediate attention, and neglecting them could have serious consequences. Your partner will go out of their way to bring you joy, adding warmth to your day. The business contacts you've recently established will prove valuable in the long run. You’ll have plenty of free time, allowing you to indulge in movies or TV shows at your leisure. With a little effort, this day could turn out to be one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: To boost your health, flow raw coal in water during the evening.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.