Aquarius: Your quick action will resolve a longstanding issue today. You might splurge on a party with friends, but your financial stability will remain unaffected. It’s a great day to focus on domestic matters and complete any lingering household tasks. Love will bring uplifting energy into your life. If you're involved in art or theater, expect new opportunities to showcase your creativity at its best. Avoid alcohol or cigarettes today, as indulging may consume more time than you realize. Marriage isn’t just about physical intimacy—it’s about deep connection. Today, you’ll experience the essence of true love with your partner. Remedy: Feed food and fodder to cows with black-and-white spots to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.