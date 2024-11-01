Aquarius: Outings, parties, and fun activities will keep your spirits high today. Investments you've made in the past to secure your future may finally pay off, bringing satisfying results. Be mindful of any stubborn tendencies, as they might unintentionally offend family members or close friends. Avoid losing yourself in a relationship to the point of forgetting your own needs. You might get so absorbed in a TV show or movie that essential tasks slip your mind. Remember to communicate openly with your spouse to avoid misunderstandings. Prioritize your health and consult a doctor if anything feels off—don’t ignore signs of stress. Remedy: Wearing silver jewelry more often can help bring harmony and peace to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.