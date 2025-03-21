Aquarius: You can expect good health today, allowing you to enjoy some fun activities with friends. Your generous nature may lead you to spend on others, but do so wisely. Those seeking a matrimonial alliance may receive promising opportunities. If you have something important to express to your partner, don’t delay—it may be too late tomorrow. While you’ll want to dedicate time to your loved one, pressing responsibilities might get in the way. Romance fills the air today, with delightful moments, good food, and a joyful atmosphere making for a memorable time with your spouse. Time is both free and valuable, so tackle pending tasks today to enjoy a more relaxed tomorrow. Remedy: For financial growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.