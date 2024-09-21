Aquarius: You'll find relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses in your life, making this the perfect time to adopt lifestyle changes that will keep them at bay for good. Improved finances will allow you to make important purchases with ease. However, your children might not meet your expectations, and rather than being disappointed, it's essential to encourage them to pursue the dreams you have for them. Your partner’s harsh words may upset your mood today. Fortunately, you'll have ample time for yourself, which you can use to pursue personal interests, read a book, or enjoy your favorite music. Be cautious, as a relative, friend, or neighbor might stir up tensions in your married life. Remember, procrastination is the enemy of progress—practicing meditation and yoga could help you overcome it. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic relationship by gifting blue flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.