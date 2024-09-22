Aquarius: Don’t rely on fate—focus on improving your health, as luck alone won’t help. It's a good time to manage your weight and restart your exercise routine to restore your well-being. Today is favorable for real estate and financial dealings. Social events offer a great chance to strengthen connections with influential people. You might feel the absence of true love in your life today, but remember, everything changes with time, including your romantic situation. Keep business and pleasure separate to avoid complications. You may spend some time today finding a reliable solution to a personal issue. Someone may show extra interest in your spouse, but by the day's end, you’ll realize there’s no cause for concern. Remedy: Offer a water-filled coconut to Lord Shiva to enhance your career or business success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.