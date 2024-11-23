Aquarius: Engaging in creative work will help you feel relaxed and at ease. A sudden influx of funds will cover your bills and immediate expenses, relieving financial pressure. You’ll have the energy today to organize a big party and bring everyone together. Sharing sweet treats like candyfloss and toffees with your beloved will be a delightful gesture. Someone from your past may reach out, adding a memorable touch to your day. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring you happiness today. Remember, you are the best person to find solutions to your problems—while others can offer advice, the responsibility to resolve issues lies with you. Remedy: Mix jaggery or sugar into wheat dough balls and offer them to cows to relieve fatigue and restore energy.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.