Aquarius: Today, you’ll feel relaxed and in the perfect mood to enjoy yourself. Be mindful of unnecessary spending, as it could lead to financial strain later. Watch your words, especially around your grandparents, as careless comments may hurt their feelings. Sometimes, silence is more valuable than speaking. Life becomes meaningful when we engage in thoughtful actions—let them know you care. Rekindle beautiful memories by going on a picnic with your partner. You may find yourself handling important land deals and coordinating entertainment projects today. Though those close to you may seek your company, you'll prefer some alone time to find mental peace. While jokes about married life often circulate on social media, today you’ll feel deeply emotional when you realize the beauty in your relationship. Remedy: Using green vehicles can help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.