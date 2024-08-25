Aquarius: Expectant mothers should be especially careful when walking on the floor. Avoid investing in joint ventures or questionable financial schemes. A friend will be helpful and highly supportive today. Your beloved might seem a bit irritated, adding some stress to your day. However, you may accomplish something truly impressive at work. Although you'll want to spend time with your family in the evening, a disagreement with someone close could put you in a bad mood. Regularly surprising your partner is important, as it helps them feel valued. Remedy: To maintain excellent health, recite the mantra "ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः" (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.