Aquarius: Don’t hold back—share your thoughts freely. Avoid letting a lack of confidence overwhelm you, as it may complicate matters and hinder your progress. By expressing yourself openly and wearing a heartfelt smile, you’ll regain confidence and tackle challenges effectively. Steer clear of long-term investments for now, and instead, enjoy some pleasant moments with a close friend. This is also a favorable time to discuss your new plans and projects with your parents and gain their support. Love will feel as fresh and delightful as spring—filled with warmth, beauty, and charm. Romantic feelings will bring joy to your day. Embrace innovative techniques to enhance your work efficiency, as your unique style will catch the attention of those observing you. You’ll be in the spotlight today as your efforts to assist someone else are recognized or rewarded. Adding to your joy, your spouse will surprise you with something truly special. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by honoring and respecting your sister, daughter, and aunts (both maternal and paternal).

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.