Aquarius: Make a concerted effort to enhance your personality. An old friend may reach out for financial assistance today, but be cautious, as helping them could strain your own finances. It’s an auspicious day to embark on a new family venture, so involve other family members to ensure its success. The long phase of loneliness you've been experiencing is coming to an end as you may find your soulmate. However, new challenges could arise at work, especially if you don’t address issues diplomatically. While traveling today may not yield immediate results, it will lay a strong foundation for future benefits. Overall, this could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: To promote good health, feed cows with food and fodder that has black and white spots.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 am and 11:15 am.