Aquarius: Your health will stay good even with a busy schedule, but don’t take it for granted; caring for your health is essential. If you use your creative talents wisely, they can be very profitable. Remember your family obligations. You may feel a sense of relief from expressing your thoughts and feelings. Even with a heavy workload, you'll stay energetic at work and might finish your tasks ahead of schedule. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any contest you enter. Today, you’ll reminisce about the beautiful days of courtship and romance in your marriage. Remedy: Sharing food items with young girls will enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.