Aquarius: You may encounter some setbacks today, but don't lose hope—use them as stepping stones and work even harder to achieve your goals. A relative will come to your aid during this challenging time. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it’s best to repay it today to avoid any potential legal issues. Enjoy joyful moments with family and friends, and a romantic connection may deepen from a close friendship. In your free time, you'll finally tackle tasks you've been planning for a while. It's also a great day for romance with your partner. Spending time with friends will be a wonderful way to ward off loneliness and is likely to be your best investment today. Remedy: Share sweets or snacks made from yellow chana dal with those in need to experience significant health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 4.45 pm.