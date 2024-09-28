Aquarius: Your charming demeanor will draw attention today. There's potential for financial gain, but your aggressive nature might hinder your earnings. Shopping with your wife will be a delightful experience, enhancing your bond. Romance will fill your heart, and amidst your busy schedule, you'll carve out time to spend with your children, reminding you of the moments you’ve been missing. Today, you’ll truly appreciate the joy of being married. While late-night chats on your smartphone can be enjoyable, moderation is key—overdoing it could lead to complications. Remedy: Seeking the blessings of your mother or a motherly figure can help bring you mental stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.