Aquarius: Avoid conflicts, as they could aggravate any existing health issues. Stick to your budget to prevent financial strain. A family gathering may introduce you to new people, but be selective—good friends are like treasures worth keeping. Be cautious with your romantic partner; they may try to win your sympathy, but don't take them for granted. Today, you’ll enjoy a peaceful walk under a clear sky, appreciating the fresh air. This will help you stay mentally calm and centered throughout the day. Your parents may bless your spouse with something wonderful, adding happiness to your married life. Remedy: For excellent financial benefits, keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.