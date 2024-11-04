Aquarius: Someone might test your patience today, but try not to let minor annoyances affect your mood. Lingering worries and stress could impact your health, potentially even your skin. Throughout the day, you'll manage various financial transactions, and by the end, you should have a nice amount saved. Your children might share some exciting news, bringing joy to your day. Love will feel deeply meaningful, offering you soulful moments. This is an ideal time to establish professional connections overseas. You'll be inspired to try something new in your free time, immersing yourself so fully that other activities may take a backseat. Expect a delightful surprise from your spouse that will make the day even more special. Remedy: For better health, consider burying black kohl (kajal) in a quiet, deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 4.30 pm.