Aquarius: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you relax today. Financially, it will be a mixed day—though you can earn profits, it will require hard work. Unexpected responsibilities might interrupt your plans, leaving you doing more for others than for yourself. There’s a strong chance of meeting someone who captures your heart. However, be cautious at work, as a competitor might try to undermine you. Stay alert and focused. To improve your day, make sure to carve out some personal time amidst your busy schedule. This could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life, as you'll experience the true bliss of love. Remedy: Offering blue flowers to Goddess Saraswati will bring blessings for your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pastel.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.