Aquarius: Engage in sports and outdoor activities today for entertainment and rejuvenation. Lucrative opportunities to earn money may come your way, so stay alert. Work may feel stressful and tiring, but spending time with friends will help you unwind and stay cheerful. Your partner may be upset due to family issues; take the time to listen and comfort them with a calming conversation. Use your free time to read spiritual books, which could help you find solutions to ongoing challenges. A minor disagreement with your spouse over an old issue, such as forgetting a special occasion, might arise, but things will smooth over by the day's end. You may experience sadness without understanding its cause, so focus on self-care. Remedy: Wearing red clothing often can help you stay energized and active.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.