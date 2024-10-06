Aquarius: Your mind will be open to positive influences today. Investing in long-term ventures is likely to bring you significant gains. However, some tensions at home might leave you feeling upset. A planned date may not go as expected, which could lead to some disappointment. Be careful not to submit important files to your boss until you're certain they're fully complete. You’ll use your free time today to tackle unfinished tasks from the past. Though an unexpected guest may disrupt your plans, their visit will bring unexpected joy and make your day. Remedy: Store Gangajal (holy water) in a green bottle and bury it near the roots of a Peepal tree to help maintain peace and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.